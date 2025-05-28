Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Opera Neon
Opera Neon

Opera Neon

A browser for the agentic web
Opera Neon is an agentic browser designed to understand your intent, assist with tasks, and take actions. It's built to help you get things done and explore what's possible when intelligent agents work alongside you.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Opera Neon gallery image
Opera Neon gallery image
Opera Neon gallery image
Opera Neon gallery image
Opera Neon gallery image
Opera Neon gallery image
About this launch
Opera Neon
Opera Neon
A browser for the agentic web
65
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Opera Neon by
Opera Neon
was hunted by
Magnus Blikeng
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Magnus Blikeng
,
Jan Standal
,
Julia Szyndzielorz
and
Rafał Furmański
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Opera Neon
is not rated yet. This is Opera Neon's first launch.