Home
Product
A browser for the agentic web
Opera Neon is an agentic browser designed to understand your intent, assist with tasks, and take actions. It's built to help you get things done and explore what's possible when intelligent agents work alongside you.
Free
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
A browser for the agentic web
Opera Neon by
was hunted by
Magnus Blikeng
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Magnus Blikeng
,
Jan Standal
,
Julia Szyndzielorz
and
Rafał Furmański
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Opera Neon's first launch.