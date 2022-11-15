Products
Ranked #8 for today
OpenWidget
Free tool for connecting with website visitors
A simple solution for reaching visitors on your site. Get in touch with customers via a contact form, answer repetitive questions thanks to the FAQ template, and showcase your products with product cards. All within a sleek, elegant widget.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
E-Commerce
,
No-Code
by
OpenWidget
About this launch
OpenWidget
Free tool for connecting with website visitors
OpenWidget by
OpenWidget
was hunted by
Agnieszka
in
Customer Communication
,
E-Commerce
,
No-Code
. Made by
Konrad Kruk
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
OpenWidget
is not rated yet. This is OpenWidget's first launch.
