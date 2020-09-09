  1. Home
OpenUnit

Software for managing self-storage facilities

Our complete set of tools provides storage operators what they need most—a powerful online presence, reservation system, legal agreements, team chat, merchant solutions and management software to simplify the process of running a storage facility.
Hey PH, Taylor from the OpenUnit team here. OpenUnit is the all-in-one platform self-storage facilities need to run their business - whether they’re a single mom-and-pop site or a multi-facility corporation. We found that, for a lot of facility owners, having the time, technical skills, and frankly, money, to piece together a system that lets them run their business and rent online, is hard. So predictably, many small operators have horrendous websites that are slow, non-responsive, and don’t provide customers the ability to rent online. They also waste hours everyday doing back-office work that really should be automated. That’s why we created OpenUnit. We designed the OpenUnit experience so that a typical facility can get online with 0 paperwork. We also tailored the features we’re offering to meet the unique needs of small operators first. As a result of this, our hope is that the entire experience is less overwhelming than competing management tools, and basic accounts are quite affordable -- alongside our payment processing. On top of that, OpenUnit gives facilities: • Team Management & Communication: Every account includes a space that lets you share messages with co-workers & head office. All without reaching for a separate app. • Payments & Point-of-Sale: Increase your revenue with payment options that support all card types, and increase in-store purchases with Point-of-Sale (POS) software. • Accounting & Bookkeeping: From sales and purchases to cashflow, taxes and reporting. OpenUnit Books will make you feel like a professional accountant, even if you aren't. 🙏We're happy to answer questions, and if you know anyone in the self-storage space we'd warmly welcome an intro!
