Taylor Cooney
Maker
Works at openunit.com
Hey PH, Taylor from the OpenUnit team here. OpenUnit is the all-in-one platform self-storage facilities need to run their business - whether they’re a single mom-and-pop site or a multi-facility corporation. We found that, for a lot of facility owners, having the time, technical skills, and frankly, money, to piece together a system that lets them run their business and rent online, is hard. So predictably, many small operators have horrendous websites that are slow, non-responsive, and don’t provide customers the ability to rent online. They also waste hours everyday doing back-office work that really should be automated. That’s why we created OpenUnit. We designed the OpenUnit experience so that a typical facility can get online with 0 paperwork. We also tailored the features we’re offering to meet the unique needs of small operators first. As a result of this, our hope is that the entire experience is less overwhelming than competing management tools, and basic accounts are quite affordable -- alongside our payment processing. On top of that, OpenUnit gives facilities: • Team Management & Communication: Every account includes a space that lets you share messages with co-workers & head office. All without reaching for a separate app. • Payments & Point-of-Sale: Increase your revenue with payment options that support all card types, and increase in-store purchases with Point-of-Sale (POS) software. • Accounting & Bookkeeping: From sales and purchases to cashflow, taxes and reporting. OpenUnit Books will make you feel like a professional accountant, even if you aren't. 🙏We're happy to answer questions, and if you know anyone in the self-storage space we'd warmly welcome an intro!
