This is the latest launch from Openship
See Openship’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Openship 2.0
Ranked #17 for today

Openship 2.0

Multi-channel fulfillment at scale

Free Options
Openship is an operations platform that enables multi-channel fulfillment at scale
Launched in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub
Openship
Range
About this launch
Openship
E-commerce automation as a service
0
reviews
3
followers
Openship 2.0 by
Openship
was hunted by
Junaid Kabani
in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Junaid Kabani
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
Openship
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#76