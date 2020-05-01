Deals
OpenSafely
OpenSafely
Small businesses sharing when they will open again.
Web App
Marketing
This past week I was invited to join a local group for small businesses from my hometown. They are wanting to open up their doors and several people asked for a place where all of the open businesses could be listed. I built this site for them.
