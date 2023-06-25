Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → OpenResume
OpenResume

OpenResume

Powerful free open-source resume builder and parser

Free
Embed
OpenResume is a free, open-source, and powerful resume builder that allows anyone to create a modern professional resume easily. For those who have an existing resume, OpenResume also provides a resume parser to help test its ATS readability.
Launched in
Web App
Hiring
Productivity
 by
OpenResume
Jameo
Ad
Figma for clothing
About this launch
OpenResume
OpenResumePowerful free open-source resume builder and parser
0
reviews
19
followers
OpenResume by
OpenResume
was hunted by
Xitang Zhao
in Web App, Hiring, Productivity. Made by
Xitang Zhao
and
Zhigang Wen
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
OpenResume
is not rated yet. This is OpenResume's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-