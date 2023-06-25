Products
Home
→
Product
→
OpenResume
OpenResume
Powerful free open-source resume builder and parser
OpenResume is a free, open-source, and powerful resume builder that allows anyone to create a modern professional resume easily. For those who have an existing resume, OpenResume also provides a resume parser to help test its ATS readability.
Launched in
Web App
Hiring
Productivity
by
OpenResume
Jameo
About this launch
OpenResume by
OpenResume
was hunted by
Xitang Zhao
in
Web App
,
Hiring
,
Productivity
. Made by
Xitang Zhao
and
Zhigang Wen
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
20
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
