Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
openRCP
openRCP
Your favorite recipes, but without the ads
Visit
Upvote 57
Snatch recipes from anywhere, import them into openRCP in 1 click and get a clean, minimalist and most importantly, ad-free version (in seconds).
Free
Launch tags:
Cookbooks
•
Cooking
•
Food & Drink
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
OpenRCP
Your favorite recipes, but without the ads
Follow
57
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
openRCP by
OpenRCP
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Cookbooks
,
Cooking
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
matt plotke
and
Ben Arnstein
. Featured on February 2nd, 2025.
OpenRCP
is not rated yet. This is OpenRCP's first launch.