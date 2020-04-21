Discussion
Andriy Bas
Awesome product. Love it so much! Switching from Skype to OpenPhone (btw, it's possible to port your existing phone number). the team support is amazing!
@bass_andriy Thanks, Andriy! Excited to get your number ported over and happy you're enjoying the service. Lots of exciting things to come - stay tuned! :)
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're thrilled to share our latest release with y'all. First of all - thanks @katmanalac for hunting us. Since launching here in July 2018 and graduating from Y Combinator, we've been working on improving the OpenPhone experience and implementing some of the most requested product features. We also went from a team of 2 to 9 amazing teammates around the world, without whom this wouldn't be possible. Here's what's inside OpenPhone 2.0: 🖥 Web app - works nicely on all browsers 📱 Native iOS and Android apps - React Native was good to get us started with, but we found reliability suffered so we've invested in two native apps 👥 Shared phone numbers - team up on calls and messages with your colleagues 💪 Admin dashboard - easily add and remove numbers and members 📇 Lightweight CRM - a dedicated business address book for you or your team. Easy to customize, comes with custom properties on contacts ⏺Call recording ✨ Email and Slack integrations 💜We've also rebranded to make our visual identity more aligned with our vision for the product And here's what's coming right up: 📞Phone menu with extensions to route calls to the appropriate team member 🤖Auto-replies - automatically respond to texts, missed calls or voicemail with a pre-defined message 🔖Snippets - speed up your response time by creating and sending message templates for common questions Many of our first customers came from Product Hunt and we appreciate all the support we've received here ♥️ Hope you enjoy these updates and please let us know what you think. We will be here to answer your questions throughout the day.
