Your private, local memory layer for all AI tools
OpenMemory MCP is a private, local-first memory layer with a built-in UI, compatible with all MCP-clients. It ensures all memory stays local, structured, and under your control with no cloud sync or external storage.
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
About this launch
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Taranjeet Singh
. Featured on May 15th, 2025.
