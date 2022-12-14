Products
OpenMat • Make it Meaningful
OpenMat • Make it Meaningful
Open your world — talk & meetup with nearby people
Real people make life meaningful. So open your world — talk and meetup with those nearby.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Social Network
,
Mixed Reality
by
OpenMat • Make it Meaningful
About this launch
OpenMat • Make it Meaningful
Open your world—talk & meetup with anyone nearby
OpenMat • Make it Meaningful by
OpenMat • Make it Meaningful
was hunted by
Parker Revers
in
Messaging
,
Social Network
,
Mixed Reality
. Made by
Parker Revers
,
Griffin Baker
and
Darshan Bhatta
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
OpenMat • Make it Meaningful
is not rated yet. This is OpenMat • Make it Meaningful's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
4
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#110
