Cody Hanson
MakerCo-Founder & COO at OpenGrants
Hi all, we're excited to share OpenGrants with the world, and especially with the startup community. Sedale, Pachia, Hunter, and I have been working on this for the past two years. Our past experiences with grants made it very apparent that grant funding is way too complicated and time consuming. It's also not transparent, and it lacks equity (most applicants win the same money over and over). Our mission is to democratize access to grants, help funding organizations find new diverse and qualified applicants (you), improve the efficiency of our tax dollars, support economic diversity, and fuel innovation. The government used to be a strong strategic and financial supporter of innovation, but its tools and infrastructure have become antiquated. We're here to correct that. We know it's a big goal, but we believe it has to happen if we hope to move society toward a positive future. Please feel free to reach out with questions, comments, feedback, or anything else. You can also reach me directly at cody@opengrants.io.
Super excited to share OpenGrants with everyone. We believe that entrepreneurs and small businesses are the key to solving the world's greatest challenges. Government funding was the catalyst for the most significant breakthroughs of the 20th century. Now in 2020, bureaucratic bloat has slowed that innovation and entrepreneurship is in decline. We built OpenGrants to remove barriers to access, disrupt a culture of incumbency, and transform public money back into the resource it was meant to be. Let us know what you think!
By far the most comprehensive and complete grant database ive come across. Their user interface is excellent. They offer a complete package. Look no further for all of your grant needs.