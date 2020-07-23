  1. Home
OpenCV AI Kit

A tiny, powerful, open source Spatial AI system

An MIT-licensed open source software and Myriad X-based hardware solution for combining artificial intelligence and computer vision at any scale.
OpenCV AI Kit aims to do for computer vision what Raspberry Pi did for hobbyist hardwareA new gadget called the OpenCV AI Kit, or OAK, looks to replicate the success of Raspberry Pi and other minimal computing solutions, but for the growing fields of computer vision and 3D perception. Its new multi-camera PCBs pack a lot of capability into a small, open-source unit and are now seeking...
OpenCV to launch budget-friendly 4K spatial camera kits for AI DIYersOpenCV, an open source computer vision library, recently announced the crowdfunding launch of two OpenCV AI Kits (OAK-D and OAK-1). While it's a bit unusual for a library to launch products, and on Kickstarter at that, these intriguing little gadgets could be the answer to many a DIY robot enthusiast's prayers.
Discussion
Phil Nelson
Maker
We're already seeing some incredible new projects being submitted and worked on by the global OpenCV community. What comes next? Let's find out.
Adam Rodnitzky
This looks really neat. What's the next stretch goal on Kickstarter?
Phil Nelson
Maker
@rodtwitzky At $500,000 we'll be producing a Power-over-Ethernet version of OAK-1. This means you could install one 100s of meters away from a central station but still have consistent data and power.
Adam Rodnitzky
@philnelson great - ethernet is really a must-have for robotics platforms these days
