Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI
Ranked #14 for today
OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI
GPT CLI to auto-generate impressive commits in 1 second
Visit
Upvote 41
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Simply run: `npm i -g opencommit` and then `oc`, have fun
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"opensource"
The makers of OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI
About this launch
OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI
GPT CLI to auto-generate impressive commits in 1 second
0
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI by
OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI
was hunted by
Dima Sukharev
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dima Sukharev
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI
is not rated yet. This is OpenCommit: killing lame commits with AI's first launch.
Upvotes
41
Comments
14
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#179
Report