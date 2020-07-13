Discussion
Hello Product Hunt! 😻 After months of hard work, we are very excited to introduce you to Openbase! Openbase.io helps developers choose the right open-source package every time - through user reviews and unparalleled insights about package popularity, reliability, activity and more. I started Openbase out of my own frustration: there are 1.3 million JavaScript packages out there, and I found myself spending an increasing amount of time researching and evaluating packages every time I wanted to accomplish a task - implementing an autocomplete, showing a tooltip, or sending an HTTP request. We’ve built Openbase so it can help you choose the right package with: ⭐ Reviews - any developer can rate and review packages based on their experience, and we’ve even thrown in some badges (e.g. Great Documentation, Performant, etc.) Check it out: https://openbase.io/js/react 📊 Insights - we offer useful insights to help you compare packages, such as star count over time, commit frequency, time between versions, average time to resolve issues and PRs, percent of commits by the community, as well as information about dependencies, contributors and more. See here: https://openbase.io/js/webpack 📂 Categories - we’ve organized packages into categories, so you can visit a category page like React Autocomplete Libraries or Node HTTP Request Libraries to discover and compare packages within that category. e.g. https://openbase.io/packages/bes... We’d love to hear your feedback about Openbase, and in particular how we can improve the reviews feature. We are here to answer your questions!
