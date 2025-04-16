Launches
OpenAI o3 and o4-mini
This is a launch from Open AI o3
See 1 previous launch
OpenAI o3 and o4-mini
Advanced Visual Reasoning & Agentic Tool Use
OpenAI o3 and o4-mini are reasoning models that think with images & agentically use tools (Search, Code, DALL-E). SOTA multimodal performance. Available in ChatGPT & API.
API
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI o3 and o4-mini by
Open AI o3
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sam Altman
and
Greg Brockman
Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Open AI o3
It first launched on December 22nd, 2024.