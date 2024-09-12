  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from GPT-4 by OpenAI
    See GPT-4 by OpenAI’s 8 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. OpenAI o1
    OpenAI o1

    OpenAI o1

    AI that can do general-purpose complex reasoning

    Payment Required
    A new large language model trained with reinforcement learning to perform complex reasoning. o1 thinks before it answers—it can produce a long internal chain of thought before responding to the user.
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
    Bots
     by
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    About this launch
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    GPT-4 by OpenAILLM that exhibits human-level performance
    871reviews
    10.4K
    followers
    OpenAI o1 by
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
    Lauren Yang
    ,
    Sam Altman
    and
    Mira Murati
    . Featured on September 13th, 2024.
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    is rated 4.7/5 by 864 users. It first launched on December 11th, 2015.
    Upvotes
    74
    Vote chart
    Comments
    13
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -