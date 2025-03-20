Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models
This is a launch from GPT-4o
See 8 previous launches
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models

OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models

Build Powerful Voice Agents
New OpenAI audio models for developers: gpt-4o powered speech-to-text (more accurate than Whisper) and steerable text-to-speech. Build voice agents, transcriptions, and more.
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceAudioDevelopment

Meet the team

OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models gallery image
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models gallery image
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models gallery image
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models gallery image
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models gallery image
About this launch
GPT-4o
GPT-4o
Fast, intelligent, flexible GPT model
4.73 out of 5.0
57
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models by
GPT-4o
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Artificial Intelligence, Audio, Development. Made by
Kevin Weil
,
Kevin Whinnery
,
Nikunj Handa
,
Steve Coffey
,
Ilan Bigio
,
Brian Yu
,
Trevor Creech
,
Ishaan Singal
and
Atty Eleti
. Featured on March 21st, 2025.
GPT-4o
is rated 4.7/5 by 1,003 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.