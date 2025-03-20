Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models
This is a launch from GPT-4o
See 8 previous launches
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models
Build Powerful Voice Agents
Visit
Upvote 57
New OpenAI audio models for developers: gpt-4o powered speech-to-text (more accurate than Whisper) and steerable text-to-speech. Build voice agents, transcriptions, and more.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Audio
•
Development
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
GPT-4o
Fast, intelligent, flexible GPT model
4.73 out of 5.0
Follow
57
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
OpenAI GPT-4o Audio Models by
GPT-4o
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
,
Development
. Made by
Kevin Weil
,
Kevin Whinnery
,
Nikunj Handa
,
Steve Coffey
,
Ilan Bigio
,
Brian Yu
,
Trevor Creech
,
Ishaan Singal
and
Atty Eleti
. Featured on March 21st, 2025.
GPT-4o
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 1,003 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.