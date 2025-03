This is a launch from GPT-4 by OpenAI See 10 previous launches

OpenAI GPT 4.5 GPT-4.5 is the last non-chain-of-thought model Visit Upvote 58

OpenAI's GPT-4.5 brings enhanced reasoning, improved efficiency, and better performance. As the last non-chain-of-thought model, GPT-4.5 refines problem-solving and offers reliable, faster ChatGPT experience with smarter responses and improved fact-checking.

Free Launch tags: Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team Show more Show more