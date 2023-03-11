Products
OpenAI for Alfred
Ranked #14 for today

OpenAI for Alfred

OpenAI text-completion workflow for Alfred

Free
An Alfred workflow to use OpenAI text-completion API and chat API from anywhere.
Launched in Mac, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence +1 by
OpenAI for Alfred
About this launch
OpenAI for Alfred by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Mac, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Yoichiro Hasebe
. Featured on March 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#342