Home
→
Product
→
OpenAI for Alfred
Ranked #14 for today
OpenAI for Alfred
OpenAI text-completion workflow for Alfred
Free
An Alfred workflow to use OpenAI text-completion API and chat API from anywhere.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
OpenAI for Alfred
monday.com for productivity
About this launch
OpenAI for Alfred
OpenAI Text-Completion Workflow for Alfred
0
reviews
11
followers
OpenAI for Alfred by
OpenAI for Alfred
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yoichiro Hasebe
. Featured on March 12th, 2023.
OpenAI for Alfred
is not rated yet. This is OpenAI for Alfred's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#342
