OpenAI Cookbook

OpenAI Cookbook

Examples and guides for using the OpenAI API

Free
Example code and prompts for accomplishing common tasks with the OpenAI API. To try the examples yourself, you’ll need an OpenAI account. Most code examples are written in Python, though the concepts can be applied in any language.
Launched in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence +1 by
OpenAI Cookbook
About this launch
OpenAI Cookbook by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is OpenAI Cookbook's first launch.
