Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
OpenAI Cookbook
OpenAI Cookbook
Examples and guides for using the OpenAI API
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Example code and prompts for accomplishing common tasks with the OpenAI API. To try the examples yourself, you’ll need an OpenAI account. Most code examples are written in Python, though the concepts can be applied in any language.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
OpenAI Cookbook
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
OpenAI Cookbook
Examples and guides for using the OpenAI API
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
OpenAI Cookbook by
OpenAI Cookbook
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
OpenAI Cookbook
is not rated yet. This is OpenAI Cookbook's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#68
Report