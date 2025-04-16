Subscribe
OpenAI Codex CLI

Frontier reasoning in the terminal
For developers who live in the terminal and want ChatGPT‑level reasoning plus the power to actually run code, manipulate files, and iterate – all under version control. In short, it’s chat‑driven development that understands and executes your repo.
About this launch
OpenAI Codex CLI by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Greg Brockman
,
Ilan Bigio
,
Thibault Sottiaux
,
Fouad Matin
and
Fouad
. Featured on April 17th, 2025.
