Home
Product
OpenAI Codex CLI
Frontier reasoning in the terminal
Visit
For developers who live in the terminal and want ChatGPT‑level reasoning plus the power to actually run code, manipulate files, and iterate – all under version control. In short, it’s chat‑driven development that understands and executes your repo.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
About this launch
OpenAI Codex CLI by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
. Made by
Greg Brockman
Ilan Bigio
Thibault Sottiaux
Fouad Matin
Fouad
. Featured on April 17th, 2025.
OpenAI Codex CLI
is not rated yet. This is OpenAI Codex CLI's first launch.