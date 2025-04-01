Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
OpenAI Academy
OpenAI Academy
Free AI Literacy for Everyone
Visit
Upvote 58
Learn AI with OpenAI Academy, a free online resource hub. Offers workshops, videos, and content for all backgrounds, from basics to advanced topics.
Free
Launch tags:
Education
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Online Learning
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
OpenAI Academy
Free AI Literacy for Everyone
Follow
58
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
OpenAI Academy by
OpenAI Academy
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Greg Brockman
and
Sam Altman
. Featured on April 2nd, 2025.
OpenAI Academy
is not rated yet. This is OpenAI Academy's first launch.