Open Startups

A list of startups making their stats public

Hey everyone! I really like looking at the stats of startups I love. (Leavemealone, nomadlist, remote.ok...)
So I built this simple website so others can find them 😊
Discussion
Ferminrp
Ferminrp
Maker
Hey! I built this in my spare time so others could find these open startups. It didn't take more than a couple of hours and its hosted on netlify for free 😉 I did copy some of the links from these other websites that you should check out: https://baremetrics.com/open-sta... https://postmake.io/open There's a form on the website where you can submit your projects!
Michael
Michael
Would be cool if you could click on the names of the companies and it went to their sites.
