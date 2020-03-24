  1. Home
Get some insights on incredible startups

The best Open Startup List out there! All info on open startups, how to become an open startup, open startup metrics, open startups revenue and more.
William Fernandez
William Fernandez
Great launch for Startups! Good luck
Richard Patrick
Steven Dixon
Hunter
@william02057116 Thanks for the comment
Richard Patrick
Richard Patrick
Good site for startups
Steven Dixon
Steven Dixon
Hunter
@richard56468124 Thanks for your comment
Noy
Noy
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I'm the maker of Open Startup List. Firstly, thank you so much to @stevendixonn for hunting Open Startup List, you're the best! Before I created Open Startup List, I was looking to find all open startups out there and their stats. but there was no place with a complete list. So I decided to create one. Thank you very much for your support, and happy building! ✌️ ❤️
