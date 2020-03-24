Discussion
William Fernandez
Great launch for Startups! Good luck
Hunter
@william02057116 Thanks for the comment
Good site for startups
Hunter
@richard56468124 Thanks for your comment
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I'm the maker of Open Startup List. Firstly, thank you so much to @stevendixonn for hunting Open Startup List, you're the best! Before I created Open Startup List, I was looking to find all open startups out there and their stats. but there was no place with a complete list. So I decided to create one. Thank you very much for your support, and happy building! ✌️ ❤️