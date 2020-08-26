Open Startup

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Okii Eli
Congratulations @sagunsh
Upvote (1)Share
@nextstevejob Thanks buddy
@aadesh_shrestha Now you got it 😄
Hello Everyone, I am excited to launch OpenStartup.dev today. I build this site to keep track of open startups and their metrics. I had this idea in my mind for a while. There exists a few websites for listing open startups. But the problem was they were static and not updated for a while. I wanted to build a complete list of products out there. The list is aggregated from multiple sources including Twitter (#openstartups, #openstartup) https://postmake.io/open https://www.indiehackers.com/ https://baremetrics.com/open-sta... https://open-startups.xyz/ https://openstartuplist.com/ And the metrics are updated on a regular basis. Let me know what you think about this product. Looking forward to hear suggestions and feedbacks on how I can improve it in the future.