Open Startup

A collection of open startups

OpenStartup.dev is a collection of open startups along with their metrics (MRR, Customers). The data is aggregated from sites like baremetrics, twitter, indiehackers.
Okii Eli
Congratulations @sagunsh
Sagun Shrestha
@nextstevejob Thanks buddy
Aadesh Shrestha
Just the thing I was looking for. Thanks @sagunsh
Sagun Shrestha
@aadesh_shrestha Now you got it 😄
Sagun Shrestha
Hello Everyone, I am excited to launch OpenStartup.dev today. I build this site to keep track of open startups and their metrics. I had this idea in my mind for a while. There exists a few websites for listing open startups. But the problem was they were static and not updated for a while. I wanted to build a complete list of products out there. The list is aggregated from multiple sources including Twitter (#openstartups, #openstartup) https://postmake.io/open https://www.indiehackers.com/ https://baremetrics.com/open-sta... https://open-startups.xyz/ https://openstartuplist.com/ And the metrics are updated on a regular basis. Let me know what you think about this product. Looking forward to hear suggestions and feedbacks on how I can improve it in the future.
