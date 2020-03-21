Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Open Source Ventilator
Open Source Ventilator
An open-source collaborative ventilator project. 🚑
Health and Fitness
We are a team of volunteers who are working day and night at the moment to develop a low-cost and open-source ventilator to help save lives and aid the recovery of COVID19 patients.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Patrick Walsh
We’re all rooting for you
Upvote (1)
Share
30 minutes ago
Send