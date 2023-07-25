Products
Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities
Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities
Connect, support & empower 1200 the open source projects
Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities is database built on Airtable, providing you with links to over 1,200 open source developers, maintainers, and groups looking for sponsorship across the biggest source sponsorship marketplaces on the web.
Launched in
Open Source
Marketing
Fundraising
by
Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities
About this launch
Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities
Connect, Support & Empower 1200 the Open Source Projects
Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities by
Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities
was hunted by
Ric Arthur
in
Open Source
,
Marketing
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Ric Arthur
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities
is not rated yet. This is Open Source Sponsorship Opportunities's first launch.
