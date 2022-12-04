Products
open-pdf-sign
Ranked #14 for today
open-pdf-sign
Open-source tool for digitally signing PDFs
Open-pdf-sign is a free and open-source tool for digitally signing PDF documents. It's easy to use and allows for customization of visible or invisible signatures. It integrates with Nginx web servers and is available as CLI and NPM package.
Launched in
Tech
,
Security
by
Open PDF Sign
About this launch
Open PDF Sign
Sign PDF files digitally from CLI or your webserver
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
open-pdf-sign by
Open PDF Sign
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Tech
,
Security
. Made by
Thomas Schreiber
and
Philipp Omenitsch
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Open PDF Sign
is not rated yet. This is Open PDF Sign's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
7
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#40
