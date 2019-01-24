Open Dialogue is an artificially intelligent (A.I.) self-help program.
As you talk with the program, you develop greater self awareness and the ability to address your challenges and opportunities more productively.
The program will never tell you what to do. Instead, it creates an environment where you can discover these answers for yourself.
Ed BlunderfieldMaker@edblundie · Founder, Open Dialogue
Hi everyone. My name is Ed Blunderfield and I am the co-creator of Open Dialogue. Open Dialogue is a chat-bot based, artificially intelligent program for exploring your stress factors and gaining self-knowledge Some examples of the topics people explore with Open Dialogue are work and career-related stress, difficulties arising from relationships, stress as a result of loss or health problems, and many other personal situations. The goal of working with Open Dialogue is to reduce stress and cultivate greater self-awareness. If you’re interested in trying it, you can sign up for a free trial from the website. I welcome any feedback, questions and ideas from you! I sincerely wish you the best on your personal development journey.
