Open Charts

Open Charts

A more detailed view of your OpenAI usage

Get a more detailed view of your OpenAI usage, see how much each model is spending.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
 by
OpenAI Charts
"Feedback is very important in the development process, I'd love to hear your comments :)"

Open Charts
The makers of Open Charts
About this launch
OpenAI Charts
OpenAI ChartsA more detailed view of your OpenAI usage
9
followers
Open Charts by
OpenAI Charts
was hunted by
Mark Doppler
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mark Doppler
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
OpenAI Charts
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is OpenAI Charts's first launch.
