Visualize Census demographics and visit pattern data by Census Block Group (neighborhood). Easily bulk download all the data.
Kashish Gupta@kashish_gupta · Something new | ML@Penn | VC@BVP
Very cool! how does the Open Census Data and neighborhood analytics fit in with the existing work you guys are doing and the larger vision?
Auren HoffmanMaker@auren · CEO of SafeGraph. fmr CEO of LiveRamp
@kashish_gupta Machine learning runs on data. Great data beats great algorithms. That means the more, and the better the data, the more innovation. Currently, companies like Google, Facebook, Tencent, and Amazon are able to collect data at vast scales. If they get a monopoly on data, they will likely get a monopoly on innovation. Getting as much data out there in front of businesses and researchers will empower more innovation with data. Open Census Data, neighborhood analytics, and the other datasets we curate like SafeGraph Places all aim to do just that. You can read more here: https://blog.safegraph.com/we-ne...
Auren HoffmanMaker@auren · CEO of SafeGraph. fmr CEO of LiveRamp
Kevin, thanks for the hunt - I’m excited to share Open Census Data with the Product Hunt community. I’m Auren, the CEO of SafeGraph. SafeGraph is just a data company that believes in open access to information to spur innovation. We made Open Census Data because our customers needed this data to extend our Places Patterns dataset (https://docs.safegraph.com/v3.0/...) but couldn’t find it anywhere. Unfortunately, the download process is simply too difficult through the Census Bureau that most of our customers just gave up. And this wasn’t just a problem our customers faced. Use cases for Census data are everywhere and this remained a consistent bottleneck. You shouldn’t need to follow a confusing multi-step process (https://gis.stackexchange.com/qu...) several times over just to access publicly available data. In the spirit of open data, in addition to the Census data we also included a version of SafeGraph Patterns at the neighborhood level (census block group). This dataset answers questions such as: + Where brands do people visit in these neighborhoods? + When do people travel to a given neighborhood? + What neighborhoods do people travel from? Feel free to ask the team and I questions.
Kevin Huo@kevin_w_huo · Data Scientist & Finance Nerd
Cool dataset. I’ve seen around the internet there are various ways to get different parts and pieces of the Census data already. How did you guys realize this needed to be made?
Auren HoffmanMaker@auren · CEO of SafeGraph. fmr CEO of LiveRamp
@kevin_w_huo There are different ways to get the data for specific states or zip codes. Our struggle, and the struggle for our customers, was to get the data on a national level in a single download. When apparently even Census Bureau employees are confounded by the website design, we knew we needed to do something. For example, see this 8 step answer which only gets you part of the data: https://gis.stackexchange.com/qu...
Rishab Hegde@rishab_hegde · Entrepreneur, Tech enthusiast
Congrats on the launch. Been following SafeGraph for a while and saw on Medium you all recently released another demographic insights product which seems like the neighborhood analytics here. How are they different?
Auren HoffmanMaker@auren · CEO of SafeGraph. fmr CEO of LiveRamp
@rishab_hegde thx!! We recently launched SafeGraph Places Patterns which answers how people interact with places in the physical world. It contains some of the same fields as the neighborhood analytics, like related brand, distance travelled, and popularity by time. The difference is the open neighborhood analytics has data at the Census Block Group (CBG) level, which is roughly 600-3000 households. Places Patterns however reports data at a “place” (store location) level. So instead of distance travelled to a neighborhood, or top related brands for a neighborhood, SafeGraph Places Patterns shows how far people travelled to visit a specific store, and what other brands they visited at higher than normal levels on the same day or month they visited that store. see the documentation at https://docs.safegraph.com/docs
Noah YonackMaker@noah_yonack
Hi Product Hunt! My name's Noah — I'm a data scientist at SafeGraph and am on the team that built this product. Would love for you to poke around this dataset and let me know what you think. Happy to answer any questions you may have about what we're releasing today :)
