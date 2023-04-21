Products
Home
→
Product
→
OpalAi ScanTo3D
OpalAi ScanTo3D
AI-enabled 3D scanning app - creates a floorplan in minutes
Create a floor plan with a simple walkthrough. Our AI does the rest. Our ScanTo3D App, together with cloud-based analysis, quickly generates an accurately measured and labeled 3D CAD and floorplan of a property.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
3D Modeling
by
OpalAi ScanTo3D
About this launch
OpalAi ScanTo3D
AI-enabled 3D scanning app. Creates a floorplan in minutes.
OpalAi ScanTo3D by
OpalAi ScanTo3D
was hunted by
Yun Wang
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
3D Modeling
. Made by
Yun Wang
. Featured on April 22nd, 2023.
OpalAi ScanTo3D
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is OpalAi ScanTo3D's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
