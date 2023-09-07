Products
  Home
  Product
  Opaco focus
Opaco focus

Website blocker that syncs with your phone.

Free
Embed
A single button to turn off all notifications and block off distracting website content. Syncs with iPhone's focus mode.
Launched in
Productivity
 by
The makers of Opaco focus
About this launch
1review
4
followers
Opaco focus by
was hunted by
Mikk Martin
in Productivity. Made by
Mikk Martin
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Opaco focus's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#194