Home
→
Product
→
Opaco focus
Opaco focus
Website blocker that syncs with your phone.
Upvote 7
Free
Stats
A single button to turn off all notifications and block off distracting website content. Syncs with iPhone's focus mode.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Opaco focus
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What are you looking for when you need some focus-work done?"
The makers of Opaco focus
About this launch
Opaco focus
Website blocker that syncs with your phone.
1
review
4
followers
Follow for updates
Opaco focus by
Opaco focus
was hunted by
Mikk Martin
in
Productivity
. Made by
Mikk Martin
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
Opaco focus
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Opaco focus's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#194
