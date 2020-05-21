Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Utkarsh Soni
Maker
In my childhood, I had no access to education going on outside school. The Internet was not cheaper. Even if I had questions, teachers would say "Don't worry, it's not in the syllabus or not coming in exams". Curiosity killed the cat - Sure. But my curiosity was ignored. Now that we have enough resources to know everything(almost!), we are not asking the right questions. The Universe has all the answers you need but what you have to do is ask the right questions. To solve this problem, we need to start where the problem arises. That is when we are in schools. Visit www.ootsuk.com/aboutus.html to know more about my vision and mission.
UpvoteShare