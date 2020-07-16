Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Slobodan Stojanović
Maker
Hello Hunters! We hope you are all well. So far, 2020 is way more challenging than we expected. However, taking a vacation is still very important. Informing everyone that you are on vacation is not easy even when you are working from the office. It's even harder when most of us work remotely. One of the traditional and useful ways to do that is to set up an out-of-office email. These emails are helpful, but I always hated writing them. At Vacation Tracker, we love automating and simplifying boring tasks, so we created this useful little tool that generates beautiful OOO emails for you. We hope you'll use it often and like it! Feel free to send us feedback in the comment section below, or via twitter to @slackvacation. Have a great day!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! While you’re getting ready to take your well-deserved time off, it’s time to generate the perfect OOO email, and you can do so with our free OOO email generator. All you have to do is add relevant time off information, such as the time when you will be back and who people can reach out to while you’re out of the office. In a few seconds, we’ll help you generate multiple options to choose from. You even have various themes to choose from: Professional, Funny, Friendly, and a lot more. We at Vacation Tracker always encourage taking some time off of work in order to recharge, avoid burnout, and come back with a clear head ready to take on new challenges. That’s why we’ve created this awesome, completely free OOO email generator - to make the entire process even easier. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to reach out at aleksandra@vacationtracker.io or leave a comment. Happy Vacationing!
Upvote (2)Share