Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Onyx

Onyx

The fitness app that watches you

#1 Product of the DayToday
Onyx puts the world's smartest trainer in your pocket. With just the camera on your phone it counts your reps, corrects your form, brings tracking to nearly any exercise, and provides audio workouts personalized to your performance in real time.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Asaf Avidan Antonir
Asaf Avidan Antonir
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! We’re a team of engineers and product people who also happen to be fitness junkies 💪 We started Onyx with the goal of making personalized fitness accessible anywhere/anytime, and building the greatest on-demand experience without the need for expensive equipment. While we love the feedback and energy you get from real instructors/classes, we’re not big fans of the scheduling or the high cost. And while some cool products have come out that help you track your progress and bring the class home, they’re limited to few exercise and are even more $$$ Onyx puts the world’s smartest digital trainer in your pocket. With just the camera on your phone, it: - Counts your reps for nearly any exercise - Corrects your form in real-time - Measures your progress - Lets you compete with your friends If you have any questions let us know, and we’d love to hear your feedback 🙂
Upvote (6)Share
Artem Galenko
Artem Galenko
Great app! Does it analyze correctness of excercises?
UpvoteShare
Manuel
Manuel
Would love to test it! Do you have any promo code for Producthunt?
UpvoteShare
Evgeny Pozdeev
Evgeny Pozdeev
Amazing, that's what I was missing in Freeletics hah! Great job!:) Does the app require any specific front camera or in can work on any phone?
UpvoteShare