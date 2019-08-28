Discussion
Asaf Avidan Antonir
Hey Product Hunt! We’re a team of engineers and product people who also happen to be fitness junkies 💪 We started Onyx with the goal of making personalized fitness accessible anywhere/anytime, and building the greatest on-demand experience without the need for expensive equipment. While we love the feedback and energy you get from real instructors/classes, we’re not big fans of the scheduling or the high cost. And while some cool products have come out that help you track your progress and bring the class home, they’re limited to few exercise and are even more $$$ Onyx puts the world’s smartest digital trainer in your pocket. With just the camera on your phone, it: - Counts your reps for nearly any exercise - Corrects your form in real-time - Measures your progress - Lets you compete with your friends If you have any questions let us know, and we’d love to hear your feedback 🙂
Great app! Does it analyze correctness of excercises?
Amazing, that's what I was missing in Freeletics hah! Great job!:) Does the app require any specific front camera or in can work on any phone?