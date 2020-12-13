discussion
Vladimir Kucherenko
Maker
Ever since Apple introduced iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur with new widgets i thought that Calendar and Reminders are destined to be together 😀 It just makes so much sense, isn't it? So i wrote this app that does exactly that plus something on top. - It matches system Calendar widgets look pretty much exactly (all 3 sizes) - It shows more upcoming events (system ones only show today and tomorrow) - It's a single app for iOS and macOS (no Apple Silicon required) And as a bonus i discovered that it's so easy to have specialized widgets now! For example i have a widget that only shows upcoming birthdays. Or you can have one to show upcoming holidays. Or just have one that shows just Reminders because actual Reminders widget is weird.
