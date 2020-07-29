  1. Home
A productivity tool to help parents monitor online learning

A real-time parental management tool designed to help parents keep track of their children while they browse the internet. Specifically designed for the growing e-learning environment, OnTrack will increase student focus and boost productivity.
Discussion
Paari K Thanikachalam
Maker
As students who had to navigate the switch to a more integrated online learning environment, we understand the struggles that both parents and students face and created OnTrack to combat the struggles we faced.
Karl Smith
This is so helpful! Can't wait to use it for my kids
Paari K Thanikachalam
Maker
@karlsmith12 Thanks, we hope you'll try it out?
Charles Carrow
Is there a version coming out for teachers at schools?
Paari K Thanikachalam
Maker
@charlescarrow We are currently working on that with our dev team and have gotten in contact with a couple of charter schools to try it out. Hopefully, it will be good to go by the end of the month.
Harrison Zhang
this is pretty cool! how can i get this into my school?
Paari K Thanikachalam
Maker
@hsz01 At the moment, we are working towards getting a version out for educators by the end of the month.
Nosirrah Ghanz
wow this concept sounds so cool!
Paari K Thanikachalam
Maker
@nosirrah_ghanz Glad to hear you like our product! Be sure to give it a try!
