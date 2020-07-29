Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
8 Reviews
Paari K Thanikachalam
Maker
As students who had to navigate the switch to a more integrated online learning environment, we understand the struggles that both parents and students face and created OnTrack to combat the struggles we faced.
Upvote (15)Share
This is so helpful! Can't wait to use it for my kids
Upvote (6)Share
@karlsmith12 Thanks, we hope you'll try it out?
Is there a version coming out for teachers at schools?
Upvote (3)Share
@charlescarrow We are currently working on that with our dev team and have gotten in contact with a couple of charter schools to try it out. Hopefully, it will be good to go by the end of the month.
Upvote (1)Share
this is pretty cool! how can i get this into my school?
Upvote (5)Share
wow this concept sounds so cool!
Upvote (3)Share
@nosirrah_ghanz Glad to hear you like our product! Be sure to give it a try!