Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
OntoCraft
OntoCraft
AI augmented data product studio
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
OntoCraft – A tool that helps data producers to build data ontologies that depicts a semantic data model. This is then annotated and tagged with business glossaries at a column and table level to be entitled in OntoSphere.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Data Science
by
OntoCraft
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
OntoCraft
AI Augmented Data Product Studio
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
OntoCraft by
OntoCraft
was hunted by
Prinkan Pal
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Science
. Made by
Prinkan Pal
. Featured on May 27th, 2023.
OntoCraft
is not rated yet. This is OntoCraft's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#323
Report