    A simple, free and elegant event planner

    Free
    Onsyvoit is a simple, elegant way to plan events with friends and family. Suggest dates, share availability, and coordinate effortlessly without ads or data tracking—just pure collaboration. Try it now and make planning gatherings fun and easy!
    Launched in
    Events
    Calendar
    Family
     by
    Zinnect.com
    Zinnect.com
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Nuxt
    Prisma
    shots.so
    About this launch
    A simple, free and elegant alternative to Doodle
    by
    was hunted by
    in Events, Calendar, Family. Made by
    Featured on September 14th, 2024.
    Onsyvoit
