Jaume Alavedra
Co-Founder of Onsite.fun
Hello friends! Super excited to present Onsite.fun today, a project we started with @joalavedra back in October. Onsite.fun is a platform to find the best team-building activities for your distributed team. We have streamlined managing and booking, making it seamless for teams to enjoy and bond virtually. Our key features are: ✅ Marketplace of curated activities with instant booking. ✅ Companies can create cost centers (groups) and assign a max. budget. ✅ Permission system based on teams. i.e. managers request and admins approve. ✅ Activity bundles around a topic (Series). ✅ Recurrent activity packages custom-made each month. If you have any questions, feel free to reply below or DM me on Twitter @jamalavedra. I will be happy to connect with you! Best, Jaume
Hi everyone! I'm Joan Co-founder of Onsite.fun Before the pandemic our in-office jobs where doing great and our teams felt super connected. In April, we moved remotely and the quality of interactions quickly decreased consequently. That's when we came up with Onsite.fun, so other colleagues and friends can have a greater experience with their teams. Happy hours, celebrating company milestones or simply onboarding new team members, you name it! 🌱 There are many possibilities and great excuses to engage and have a more human connection online. Employee engagement is now at everyone's mind and we want to be a source of trust a reference for many international teams. Very excited to hear everyone's thoughts! @joalavedra