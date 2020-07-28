Discussion
Jonny Belton
Maker
👋 Hey everyone I've been working on this project in my spare time and I'm really excited to share Onplace with you. Why Onplace? As a product designer myself I've always become bogged down in irrelevant details and options when designing my personal portfolio site. I’ll typically have a tonne of content ready to show the world, but get distracted by excessive options and indecision. I've had a need time and time again for a platform to easily allow me to showcase my work in a professional, content first approach with little visual cruft. Traditional web platforms cater to everyone, and ultimately no-one. Onplace is not for everyone. We will be offering layout options for designers, architects, photographers and writers. That's it. This focus allows us to deliver presentation options that fit seamlessly with your work, and don’t distract from it. We’re rolling out early access as the product develops, looking forward to any discussion/feedback. Thanks hunters!
