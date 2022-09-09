Products
Ranked #11 for today
Onoco
A new type of a baby app. Sharable and fully customisable
Onoco is the first super-app in parenting. The app merged the most common app categories in the parenting space – baby trackers, family organisers, and child development plans - into one app.
About this launch
Onoco - Baby and Child app
Routine. Tracking. Development.
Onoco by
Onoco - Baby and Child app
was hunted by
Margaret Zablocka
in
Android
,
Parenting
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Margaret Zablocka
and
Aida Bejgane
. Featured on September 10th, 2022.
Onoco - Baby and Child app
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 30th, 2020.
