OnMail
OnMail
New email service where you're in control
OnMail is designed for the way you live your life today in 2020. It offers the first-of-its-kind Permission-Control feature invented by Edison to ensure that your inbox is your inbox. You get to decide who comes in, and who gets your attention.
42 minutes ago
Introducing OnMail, the first Permission-Based Email Service
The future of email is here, invented by Edison Email is over 20 years old and it remains the most ubiquitous communication tool available. It has evolved to become the modern vault of everyone's online identity. This is amazing considering that in all likelihood, the first profile of any sort you had online was your email address.
New email service, OnMail, will let recipients control who can send them mail
A number of startups over the years have promised to re-invent email only to have fallen short. Even Google's radical re-imagining, the Inbox app, finally closed up shop last year. Today, another company is announcing its plans to build a better inbox. Edison Software is preparing to launch O...
