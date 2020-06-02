  1. Home
Solicit advice from friends anonymously

Get advice or feedback from people in your network on topics you wouldn't normally broadcast without shame or fear of embarrassment. If comfortable, mutually agree to disclose your identities and chat 1 on 1. Build a supportive network of connections this way.
I discovered this product thinking about the way people get recommendations for mental health services. They ask a couple of close friends; if no answer, they go online and look at the reviews of strangers. The assumption is - people would feel more comfortable with advice or feedback from people they know, but they are scared to ask for fear of judgment. Hopefully, this provides a way to remove that fear and unlock those conversations, AND helps build relationships and connections over challenges and experiences people didn't know they shared.
