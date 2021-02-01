OnlySheets

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Andrew Kamphey
Maker
Serial Maker
Selling my own google sheets templates I found it heartbreaking to know that everyone who bought it could share it freely. They are doing what seems right and helping to spread the word, but also cutting the seller out of the deal. This simple script and sheet helps a creator keep their sanity and sell access to a google sheet. It also works with Docs and Slides.
Share
Andrew delivers such high value, in the knowledge of how to make google sheets work for you. What he brings, enables getting so many things done, that you would normally not thing of, due to the time spend find out 'how to' in it self would render the time saved or benefit of the task a higher cost than just doing it "manually". But he shows how to enabling the power of sheets, that many knows are there but most don't knows or get around to harness. Such many brilliant ways to automate and otherwise time consuming tasks small or large :-) Yes, I know it shines trough that I am a fan, but take it for a spin and you'll join me ;-) - Besides Andrew is just the kind of guy that deserves good remarks as he brings a lot & in a super nice personal way.