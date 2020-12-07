discussion
Rose Xi
Maker
One who pushes code
Legos for building your own online community... 100% wholesome! We wanted to build a platform to empower community leaders to cultivate and connect with their extended communities. When you create an OnlyFams, it's yours, brand and everything. Each OnlyFam Community consists of building blocks of extensions -- events, forums, directories, private invitations, and so on. Choose one, two, or ten extensions to fully customize your platform. Can't find that specific function you want? Build it with our API and plug it into your OnlyFams ;)
This looks awesome! Congrats to the team!
That looks really impressive, congrats!