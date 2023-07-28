Products
  Home
  Product
  Online Sticky Notes
Online Sticky Notes

Online Sticky Notes

Just Stick-it - Made for people who love sticky notes.

Everyone loves sticky notes, right? We've made them digital and realistic. This app is versatile and user-friendly and will help you boost productivity. Create colorful, personalized sticky notes, and arrange and drag them anywhere on the page.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Notes
 by
Online Sticky Notes
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out my launch! As always, the only way I can improve this is with your feedback! Let me know how you think I can improve this, what features you'd like to see added or let me know if you liked or hated it. Thank you :) Rami"

The makers of Online Sticky Notes
About this launch
Just Stick-it - Made for people who love sticky notes.
Online Sticky Notes by
Online Sticky Notes
was hunted by
Rami El-Ashi
in Design Tools, User Experience, Notes. Made by
Rami El-Ashi
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
Online Sticky Notes
is not rated yet. This is Online Sticky Notes's first launch.
