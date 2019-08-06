Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Onji

Onji

Make more sales from Instagram

Onji.in makes it easy for your Instagram audience to buy what they like on your Instagram post.That too, using your own website URL in Instagram bio.
It is FREE to use.
Instagram Marketeers can get started in minutes.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Shree
Shree
Maker
Hey lovely people, 👋 Launching Onji here. A super simple idea, which I hope is appreciated. 😀 I have seen lot of E-commerce Instagrammers using services to exploit the single bio link rule of Instagram. But in the attempt, they lose direct traffic to their website. 😮 I wanted e-commerce sellers to use their own website URL and have an option to direct their followers to the page wherein they can buy. 🤑 This simple website widget runs on any HTML website and has Google Sheets as it's backend. 👌 And, it is FREE to use. 👍 BTW, the word "onji" means one in my native language Tulu. 😃 Would absolutely love your support/comments on this idea. 🙏
UpvoteShare
Joseph Ayoub
Joseph Ayoub
I run an ecommerce, I use a lot of instagram marketing for it. And I'm sorry but I didn't understand what your product is about.
UpvoteShare
Oliver Riechert
Oliver Riechert
Great job!😊 Will check it out
UpvoteShare