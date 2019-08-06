Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Shree
Hey lovely people, 👋 Launching Onji here. A super simple idea, which I hope is appreciated. 😀 I have seen lot of E-commerce Instagrammers using services to exploit the single bio link rule of Instagram. But in the attempt, they lose direct traffic to their website. 😮 I wanted e-commerce sellers to use their own website URL and have an option to direct their followers to the page wherein they can buy. 🤑 This simple website widget runs on any HTML website and has Google Sheets as it's backend. 👌 And, it is FREE to use. 👍 BTW, the word "onji" means one in my native language Tulu. 😃 Would absolutely love your support/comments on this idea. 🙏
UpvoteShare
I run an ecommerce, I use a lot of instagram marketing for it. And I'm sorry but I didn't understand what your product is about.
UpvoteShare
Great job!😊 Will check it out
UpvoteShare