Home
→
Product
→
OnIt
OnIt
Send to dos directly to your contacts, for free
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tasks come to life in a new way with OnIt, a to-do list app that lets you send and receive text and audio tasks to and from your mobile contacts. You can write or record additional messages within each task to follow up with any important notes.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
by
OnIt
About this launch
OnIt
Send to dos directly to your contacts. For free.
1
review
27
followers
Follow for updates
OnIt by
OnIt
was hunted by
Rebecca Stelea
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Rebecca Stelea
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
OnIt
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is OnIt's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report