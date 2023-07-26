Products
OnIt

OnIt

Send to dos directly to your contacts, for free

Tasks come to life in a new way with OnIt, a to-do list app that lets you send and receive text and audio tasks to and from your mobile contacts. You can write or record additional messages within each task to follow up with any important notes.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
 by
OnIt
About this launch
OnIt by
was hunted by
Rebecca Stelea
in Productivity, Task Management, Calendar. Made by
Rebecca Stelea
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
OnIt is rated 5/5 by 1 user.
